Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 2,745 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 2.94% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $564.37 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

