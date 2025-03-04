Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,004 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,290 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

