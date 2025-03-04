Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,587 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.59. The company has a market capitalization of $583.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

