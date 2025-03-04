Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Raises Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.88% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

XCEM stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

