Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 22.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.