Plato Investment Management Ltd Invests $793,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

