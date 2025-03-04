Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 402.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This trade represents a 34.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,407 shares of company stock worth $4,122,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $525.75 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $607.58 and a 200-day moving average of $526.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 135.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Barclays set a $726.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

