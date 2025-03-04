Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 98,928 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 587.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Nutanix
In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,832,410. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,917 shares of company stock worth $12,647,901 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nutanix Stock Performance
NTNX stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.26, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $79.99.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.
