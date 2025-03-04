Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $5.55 Million in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Flex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Flex by 113.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 486,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 257,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

