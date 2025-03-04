Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,257,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.67 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

