Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Up 36.4% – What’s Next?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) rose 36.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 318,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 91,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Up 36.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.