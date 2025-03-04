RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

RICK stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $61.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a PE ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RICK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

