Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $73.95 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 2.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.33% of Cameco worth $73,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cameco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 146.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.