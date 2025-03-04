Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $229,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,704. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.