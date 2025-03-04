Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,844 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $24,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FYBR. Raymond James lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.