Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Insider Gavin Street Purchases 2,237 Shares

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Street acquired 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$18.34 ($11.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,026.58 ($25,482.35).

Reece Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Reece Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Reece’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Reece Company Profile

Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, waterworks, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products to commercial and residential customers in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It also distributes irrigation and pools, and kitchen products. The company serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

