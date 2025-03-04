Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,883,000 after buying an additional 1,131,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,316,000 after purchasing an additional 73,207 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,553,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,546,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $239.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.91 and a 12-month high of $240.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.56.

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

