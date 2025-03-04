Ring Mountain Capital LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. Netflix comprises about 1.2% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,668,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,378,391,000 after purchasing an additional 88,988 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,017 shares of company stock valued at $246,653,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $973.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $948.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $835.48. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $416.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

