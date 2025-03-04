Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Increased to Neutral at Moffett Nathanson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 2.05. Roku has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $2,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,100.32. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,174.90. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,221 shares of company stock worth $9,647,087. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Roku by 15.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

