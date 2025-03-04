Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 405,885 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 209,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rover Critical Minerals Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Rover Critical Minerals Company Profile

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

