RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by GR Financial Group LLC

GR Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 0.2% of GR Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in RTX by 36.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,250,000 after acquiring an additional 97,749 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in RTX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The firm has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.