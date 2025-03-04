Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.39. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.