SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 19,938 Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2025

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,343,000 after buying an additional 3,141,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEM shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEM

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,240,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $190,363,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,615,853.75. This represents a 39.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $16,999,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,164,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,263,084.55. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,823,701 shares of company stock valued at $320,906,059 over the last three months.

Tempus AI Price Performance

NASDAQ TEM opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

About Tempus AI

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.