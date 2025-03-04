SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 19,938 Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,343,000 after buying an additional 3,141,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEM shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,240,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $190,363,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,615,853.75. This represents a 39.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $16,999,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,164,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,263,084.55. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,823,701 shares of company stock valued at $320,906,059 over the last three months.

NASDAQ TEM opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

