Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Ilana Atlas Acquires 50,000 Shares

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) insider Ilana Atlas acquired 50,000 shares of Scentre Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$176,500.00 ($109,627.33).

Scentre Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Scentre Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Scentre Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. Scentre Group’s payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.

