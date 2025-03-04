Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 3.4 %

CMI opened at $355.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.30. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.88 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

