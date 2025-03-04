Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,777,289,000 after buying an additional 870,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after buying an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,670,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,575,000 after buying an additional 193,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,037,000 after buying an additional 498,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,832,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,023,000 after buying an additional 110,828 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,045 shares of company stock worth $8,237,043 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.84 and a 200 day moving average of $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

