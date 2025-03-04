Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 917 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after buying an additional 1,214,563 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,517 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,549 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,169,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,993,000 after buying an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after buying an additional 63,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 2.0 %

UL stock opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.