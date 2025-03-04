Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Position Boosted by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 201.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,078 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.7% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

