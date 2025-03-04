Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is SWS Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

SWS Partners boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 136.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,437 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 3.5% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SWS Partners owned about 0.28% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 772.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

