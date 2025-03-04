Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 134.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,059 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,737,000 after purchasing an additional 109,531,487 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,032.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,049,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,258 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after buying an additional 1,738,457 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,951,000 after buying an additional 1,330,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,016,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after buying an additional 1,148,251 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

