Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,709,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,471,000 after acquiring an additional 240,446 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,409,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,109,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 925,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

