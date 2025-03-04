Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lifted by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 199.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,085 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 85,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

