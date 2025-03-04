Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total value of $249,995,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,192,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,786,234.99. This represents a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin L. Washington purchased 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $294.61 per share, for a total transaction of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,331.45. This trade represents a 4.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,102,572 shares of company stock worth $381,283,706. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.8 %

CRM stock opened at $292.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.10 and its 200-day moving average is $308.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $367.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.