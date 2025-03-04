Scott & Selber Inc. Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 871.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,273 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,800,000 after acquiring an additional 73,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lam Research Price Performance
NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.
Lam Research Profile
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
