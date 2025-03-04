Scratch Capital LLC Invests $603,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Scratch Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Scratch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

