Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Decreases By 22.9%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Municipal Income Trust
- What is Put Option Volume?
- AppLovin Dominates the Digital Economy Despite Bearish Trends
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Boeing Stock is Edging Out Airbus Again, Here’s How
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Win-Win Momentum Plays With Strong Dividend Yields
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.