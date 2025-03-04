Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Decreases By 22.9%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

