Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Decreases By 30.2%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,202,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 3,155,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Macquarie cut Mitsubishi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSBHF
Mitsubishi Stock Performance
Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.81%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
About Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.