Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Decreases By 30.2%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,202,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 3,155,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie cut Mitsubishi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MSBHF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 31,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. Mitsubishi has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.81%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

