Short Interest in Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Increases By 74.7%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance
Shares of OXBDF stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.
Oxford Biomedica Company Profile
