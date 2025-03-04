Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expands By 33.9%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 7,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,674,681.94. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,143 shares of company stock worth $19,092,846. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $111,900,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.3 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.18. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $158.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

