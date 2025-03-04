Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expands By 33.9%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 7,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PM
Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $111,900,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.3 %
Philip Morris International stock opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.18. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $158.85.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Further Reading
