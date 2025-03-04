Short Interest in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Drops By 22.8%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILOGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SILO stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Silo Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

