Short Interest in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Decreases By 28.4%

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 601,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Surmodics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Surmodics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,884,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 107,100.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.45. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $442.46 million, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Surmodics will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.