Short Interest in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Decreases By 28.4%

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 601,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.
NASDAQ SRDX opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.45. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $442.46 million, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.20.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Surmodics will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
