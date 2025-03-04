Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 591 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after buying an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,091,000 after buying an additional 581,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $203.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.64. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

