Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 142.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after buying an additional 160,720 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.32. The firm has a market cap of $247.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

