Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPSAF remained flat at $172.29 on Tuesday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1 year low of $172.29 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.15.

About Sopra Steria Group

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. It operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. The company offers digital transformation consulting services; artificial intelligence; technology services in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, data, internet of things, digital interactions, emerging technologies, 5G design center, industrial metaverse, and intelligent process automation; systems integration comprising smart application modernization and product lifecycle management; infrastructure management services, including consulting, cloud, end-user support, digital workplace, and legacy services; and cybersecurity services.

