Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SPSAF remained flat at $172.29 on Tuesday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1 year low of $172.29 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.15.
About Sopra Steria Group
