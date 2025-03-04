State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 308,967 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 301.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 308,967 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $45,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,136,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,622 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,166 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,188,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,497 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,171.04. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $892,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,553.84. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,441 shares of company stock worth $45,713,162 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

