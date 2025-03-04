State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $394.53 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.06 and a 200 day moving average of $371.92. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.15.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

