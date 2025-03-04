Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 325,620 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,712,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 58.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $121.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $206.07. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.