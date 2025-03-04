Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.