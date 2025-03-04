Stewart Information Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.
Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of STC opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
About Stewart Information Services
Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.
