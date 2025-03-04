Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Neutral

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
